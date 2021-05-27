Training held for food handlers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Kohat Thursday arranged a day-long orientation training for food handlers.

The participants were briefed by the trainers regarding methods to ensure safety of food items.

They were also informed about cleanliness and factors that affect the quality of food. Participants were also given certificates at the conclusion of training.

Meanwhile,team of food authority examined 26 samples of milk and penalized two milk seller for adulteration and poor quality of milk.