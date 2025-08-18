Training Held For Paddy Farmers
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 02:20 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Agriculture Officer (Extension) Kunjah Tayyuba Kausar supervised a Farmers Training
Programme on Rice Phase-II at village Kot Gakha, Union Council Gakhra Kalan,
Markaz Kunjah.
The training session focused on modern rice production techniques, improved cultivation
practices and effective crop management methods.
A large number of farmers attended the programme and received practical guidance
aimed at enhancing paddy yield and improving overall agricultural productivity.
Recent Stories
Awqaf Dubai’s endowment shares portfolio surpasses AED9 million in H1
IFZA launches new Free Zone in Panama
UAE's Rashid Al Mulla claims bronze at Aquabike World Championship in Indonesia
UAE firm begins construction of 50 MW solar project in Central African Republi ..
NDMA issues fresh flood warning as monsoon rains lash Punjab, KP and AJK
PCB chairman directs to finalize central contracts of national cricketers for 2 ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Acting Governor General of Solomon Island ..
Bolivia's presidential vote heads to runoff
UAE marks World Humanitarian Day, pledges support for vulnerable
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2025
Premier League: Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Training held for paddy farmers1 minute ago
-
Musadik Malik says PM ordered ministers' deployment in flood-hit regions to lead relief11 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 tackles 181 emergencies last week11 minutes ago
-
Policeman,two injured in a firing incident11 minutes ago
-
General parade held at police line Sialkot11 minutes ago
-
UK’s BRAVE Programme transforms flood-hit school in Badin into a safe haven for learning and shelt ..11 minutes ago
-
Youth killed in a road accident21 minutes ago
-
Rescue, relief, reconstruction of calamity-hit areas collective responsibility of federal, provincia ..21 minutes ago
-
Three profiteers held31 minutes ago
-
Rain turns weather pleasant31 minutes ago
-
DPO conducts surprise visit to police station31 minutes ago
-
New case polio infection reported in KP, increasing the toll to 1341 minutes ago