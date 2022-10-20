UrduPoint.com

Training Held For Revenue Staff

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 04:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The department of agriculture under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas conducted a training session of revenue field staff for the supply of urea fertilizer to farmers on digital Girdawari at Anwar Club Auditorium, here on Thursday.

Shahid Abbas urged the officers and employees to ensure digital distribution of fertilizer as per policy of the Punjab government.

He said an awareness campaign should also be conducted among farmers regarding air pollution and smog.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Dr Sajjad Mehmood imparted training to the field staff of the finance department about mechanism of fertilizer supply through digital surveillance.

Meanwhile, Senior Scientist Soil Chemistry Soil and Water Testing Laboratory Dr Adnan Umair delivereda lecture on proper use of fertilizer and soil properties.

