Training Held For Staffers Of Swabi University On RTI

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 06:02 PM

Deputy Director Communication, KP Information Commission, Sayed Saadat Jahan has said that the Right to Information (RTI) had been accepted as a fundamental human right by the United Nations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Director Communication, KP Information Commission, Sayed Saadat Jahan has said that the Right to Information (RTI) had been accepted as a fundamental human right by the United Nations. More than 123 countries have enacted RTI laws to facilitate their citizens with an easy access to the government held information. This results in greater transparency, eradication of corruption, favoritism and nepotism in the system, he added.

He expressed these views while imparting training on RTI Act for the press information officers (PIOs) of all the universities and Principals of selected colleges of Mardan Division at the University of Sawabi on Thursday.

Syed Saadat Jahan imparted a detail presentation on KP RTI Act and enlightened the participants with the procedure of entertaining citizens request of information. He also stressed on PIOs for proper indexation of public information in their institutions, which can be provided to citizens on their requests.

He further said that citizens' access to information should be ensured in public bodies, and the role of PIOs is imperative in this regard.

The participants suggested the commission to write letter to the Secretary education for the installation of RTI awareness banners at all the educational institutions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

