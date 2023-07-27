Open Menu

Training Imparted To Private Hospitals' Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 01:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :In line with special directives of Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, the Health Department organised training for the staff of private hospitals, clinics and laboratories, in collaboration with the Pakistan Medical Association, Punjab Hospitals Association and Environment Protection Department, here on Thursday.

District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Mohammad Aslam Asad, Assistant Director Environment Protection Department Naveed Ahmed, Vice-President PMA Punjab and District TB Coordinator Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich, Dr. Ayesha Wajid and paramedic Rubina Razzaq imparted training.

More than 50 care workers participated in the session.

The trainers said it was a responsibility of all concerned to dispose of germ-contaminated tools and other garbage properly. They said if the hospital waste was not disposed of properly, it could cause hepatitis B, C, AIDS and many other diseases among coming people who come across that waste in any manner. The participants was educated on how to separate hazardous items and other hospital waste and how to dispose of the waste.

The PMA Punjab vice president said the training sessions would continue in future also and all concerned would be imparted training on how to properly dispose of the hospital waste.

