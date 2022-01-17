UrduPoint.com

Training Imparted To Representatives Of Law Enforcement Agencies About Modern Forensic, Investigation Techniques

On the directions of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC), training is being provided to prosecutors, investigators and representatives of law enforcement agencies about modern forensic and investigation techniques in the Federal Judicial Academy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :On the directions of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee (NJPMC), training is being provided to prosecutors, investigators and representatives of law enforcement agencies about modern forensic and investigation techniques in the Federal Judicial academy.

In a written reply the Ministry of Law and Justice said as per the directions of NJPMC, an Alternative Dispute Resolution Center has been established for family cases in Islamabad.

The Federal Judicial Complex has been established in Islamabad to bring the scattered special courts under the same roof.

Infrastructure including budget and human resources had been provided to these special courts.

Vacant positions in the special courts have mostly been filled. As per the NJPMC legal aid and justice authority had been established for providing a legal and institutional framework to promote access to justice by providing affordable, accessible, sustainable, credible and accountable legal aid, financial or other services to the poor and vulnerable sections of society in criminal matters.

