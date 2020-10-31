'Training imperative to improve performance'

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Training is imperative to improve and glow performance of officers as well as subordinate staff.

This was stated by Deputy Director (Safety) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Saeed Raza. He was addressing a training workshop at regional training center FESCO here on Saturday.

He said that FESCO had started "Quick Impact Safety Training Programme" to equip its line staff with modern techniques of the safety. He said that line staff was performing basic role in providing quality service to the consumers. Therefore, they should know about safety steps deeply so that they could save them from mishaps while working on live lines. Line superintendents from various divisions and subdivisions of the company participatedin the training workshop.