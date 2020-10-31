UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Training Imperative To Improve Performance'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 09:39 PM

'Training imperative to improve performance'

Training is imperative to improve and glow performance of officers as well as subordinate staff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Training is imperative to improve and glow performance of officers as well as subordinate staff.

This was stated by Deputy Director (Safety) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Saeed Raza. He was addressing a training workshop at regional training center FESCO here on Saturday.

He said that FESCO had started "Quick Impact Safety Training Programme" to equip its line staff with modern techniques of the safety. He said that line staff was performing basic role in providing quality service to the consumers. Therefore, they should know about safety steps deeply so that they could save them from mishaps while working on live lines. Line superintendents from various divisions and subdivisions of the company participatedin the training workshop.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company From FESCO

Recent Stories

Scotland edge out Wales in Six Nations finale

1 minute ago

Ruling Georgian Dream Headed for Election Win With ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 14 People Detained in Barcelona During Ra ..

2 minutes ago

Sarwar urges PML-N workers to get rid of anti-stat ..

5 minutes ago

15000 liter spurious milk destroyed

5 minutes ago

Voting Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elections ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.