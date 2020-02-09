UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Training Inevitable To Improve Performance Of Staff: Fesco CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 03:10 PM

Training inevitable to improve performance of staff: Fesco CEO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shafiqul Hassan has said that training was inevitable to improve performance of officials.

He was addressing a passing out ceremony of sector specific course of sub-divisional officers (SDOs) at the Wapda Engineer Academy here on Sunday.

He said that engineers were performing a key role in development of the country and urged engineers to serve consumers with dedication and honestly.

Earlier, Principal Wapda Engineering Academy Hammad Ahmed, addressing the course, said the academy was providing modern technical training to engineers.

As many as 35 participants took part in this course.

Eng Shakeel Ahmed from IESCO stood the first, Imran Sadiq second and Madam Rafia Faisal remained third in course.

The CEO awarded certificates and shields to successful participants of the course.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Shakeel Sunday From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Utilising natural resources necessary for sustaina ..

11 minutes ago

Expo 2020 launches first retail outlet for officia ..

26 minutes ago

Coronavirus deaths in China reach 811

2 hours ago

Support from Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservatio ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.