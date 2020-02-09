Training inevitable to improve performance of staff: Fesco CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shafiqul Hassan has said that training was inevitable to improve performance of officials.

He was addressing a passing out ceremony of sector specific course of sub-divisional officers (SDOs) at the Wapda Engineer Academy here on Sunday.

He said that engineers were performing a key role in development of the country and urged engineers to serve consumers with dedication and honestly.

Earlier, Principal Wapda Engineering Academy Hammad Ahmed, addressing the course, said the academy was providing modern technical training to engineers.

As many as 35 participants took part in this course.

Eng Shakeel Ahmed from IESCO stood the first, Imran Sadiq second and Madam Rafia Faisal remained third in course.

The CEO awarded certificates and shields to successful participants of the course.