Training institutes being equipped with latest gadgets: AIG

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police Training and Recruitment Punjab Tariq Masood Yaseen said the training institutes were being equipped with latest gadgets to promote professional skills in police force.

He stated this while addressing the Passing out Parade of Constables of police at Police College Sihala here on Monday.

The AIG said in present age where criminals had find out new methods of criminal activities, it was imperative that standard of police training would also be improved in accordance with the requirements.

The smartly dressed contingents of police marched passed in front of the diace.

The AIG took the salute and appreciated the high standard of the parade.