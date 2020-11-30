Training key to enhance professional competence of Livestock officers: secretary

Punjab Secretary for Livestock Saqib Zafar Monday said that training was key to enhance professional competence of the livestock officers

He was presiding over the concluding session of one-month mandatory promotional training on financial and administrative management, organised by the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), in collaboration with the Livestock and Dairy Development Department (L&DD) Punjab. He also distributed shields among the Livestock officers from across the Punjab province.

Saqib Zafar advised them to apply their knowledge and experience they learnt from the training in the field.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad advised participants to use their knowledge and skills and create an impact on their professional work while dealing with financial and administrative matters.

He said the country was facing the challenge of COVID-19 second wave and it was their duty to create awareness among the public how to curb corona pandemic and strictly follow corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He lauded the role of the secretary Livestock for taking special interest in such training programmes.

Additional Secretary (Technical) Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Dr Iqbal Shahid, Additional Secretary (Planning) Ch Muhammad Khalid, IVPD Project Director Dr Muhammad Ikram attended the ceremony.