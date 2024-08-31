Training, Mentoring Session At Sialkot University
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The University of Sialkot (USKT) hosted a team from Dunya Consultants for a training and mentoring session, here on Saturday.
Branch Director Hamza Sabir, Marketing Manager Adeel Hasan and Educational Consultants Talal Ahtsham, Rohan Tariq, Mashal Rizvi and Sabeeka Sheikh were part of the session.
In the presence of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman, Prof. Dr. Tanvir Ali Khan Sherwani, Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences, and Rooma Qadeer, Director Student Information and Facilitation Centre, hosted the session.
The VC captivated the attendees with his personal stories and experiences. He offered invaluable advice on how students should gain exposure and be trained to serve and represent Pakistan, at the international level. His mentorship left the entire team energised and ready to take on new challenges.
The session was wrapped up with a cake-cutting ceremony, celebrating success and the journey ahead.
