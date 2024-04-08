Open Menu

Training, Mock Exercise Held For Central Jail Police At Dera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) In view of heightened security concerns, a mock exercise and training session was held to boost the morale of Central Jail personnel and enhance their skills in handling modern weapons for effectively tackling any untoward incident.

According to the police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Dera, Nasir Mahmood had directed the special training session at the Central Jail, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters Muhammad Arshad Khan.

SP Arshad Khan emphasized the importance of staying vigilant in the view of security concerns and added that the training which includes comprehensive sessions on weapon handling, ammunition expertise, and familiarization with advanced weaponry, would lead to ensuring that Central Jail police were well-prepared to tackle any emergency.

The training would also help Central Jail personnel to safeguard the prison and maintain the security of both staff and inmates.

