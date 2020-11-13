UrduPoint.com
Training Necessary For Enhancing Capacity Building Of Livestock Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:49 PM

Training necessary for enhancing capacity building of livestock dept

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ):Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak said on Friday that in past the department could not made progress due to lack of continuity of policies.

He said this while addressing certificate distribution ceremony held at Veterinary Academy, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here.

The aim of "Katta Bachao and Katta Farba" training workshop was to upgrade livestock department on modern lines under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

The minister said that participants of the workshop should spread their knowledge to livestock farms.

Bahadar Dreshak said that in limited resources results could be achieved through setting priorities.

The training workshop would play major role in increasing the capacitybuilding of the department, he added.

