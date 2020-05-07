Training of 17, 000 registered Tiger force members commence in Khanewal

Training of 17, 000 registered Tiger force members has been commenced

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Training of 17, 000 registered Tiger force members has been commenced.

The tiger force was functional in the district according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Deputy Commissioner termed tiger force shoulder of district administration in fight against coronavirus.

Agha Zaheer Abbas participated in tiger force training session at Union Council 84. Member District Steering Committee Tiger Force Masood Ahmed Chouhan and other officials attended the training session.

He urged the tiger force members to assist district administration to aware masses in battle against COVID-19.

He said that assistance could also be taken from tiger force during any natural calamities.

