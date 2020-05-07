UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Training Of 17, 000 Registered Tiger Force Members Commence In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:11 PM

Training of 17, 000 registered Tiger force members commence in Khanewal

Training of 17, 000 registered Tiger force members has been commenced

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Training of 17, 000 registered Tiger force members has been commenced.

The tiger force was functional in the district according to vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Deputy Commissioner termed tiger force shoulder of district administration in fight against coronavirus.

Agha Zaheer Abbas participated in tiger force training session at Union Council 84. Member District Steering Committee Tiger Force Masood Ahmed Chouhan and other officials attended the training session.

He urged the tiger force members to assist district administration to aware masses in battle against COVID-19.

He said that assistance could also be taken from tiger force during any natural calamities.

APP /slm-sak

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India planning false flag operation in Pakistan, A ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Police arrest 112 criminals during last ..

1 minute ago

Pak Army distributes food packages among 100 coron ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan, DFID cooperation to continue: Hafeez Sha ..

1 minute ago

Polish Left-Wing Alliance Seeks Inquiry Into Setti ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Sports Council announce Ramadan 5K Challenge

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.