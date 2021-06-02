UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Training Of 6886 Levies, Khasadars Continue In Various Training Centres

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 08:21 PM

Training of 6886 Levies, Khasadars continue in various training centres

The third phase of the training of 6886 personnel of Levies and Khasadars is continued in various training centres observing standard operating procedure to curtail spread of Covid-19 pandemic

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The third phase of the training of 6886 personnel of Levies and Khasadars is continued in various training centres observing standard operating procedure to curtail spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi who chaired a briefing session of about the 3rd phase of ongoing training, was briefed that 4000 officials were being trained in 18 Pak-army training centers and other 2886 officials in seven different police training schools.

Deputy Inspector General Training, Muhammad Imtiaz Shah while giving the briefing said that the 3rd phase of training would be completed by the end of August.

The IGP was informed that the training participants were being imparted training about weapon handling, SMG firing, parade and physical training.

Referring to the training of 4000 Levies and Khasadars in Pak-Army training centers, the IGP was informed 150 personnel were being trained in Mir Ali training centers, 100 in Datta Khel, 100 in Dosalli, 300 in Miramshah, 250 in Razmak, 300 in South Waziristan campus, 343 Manzai Fort Tank, 200 in Iqbal Garh for DI Khan, 200 in Lakki, 257 in Eagle Fort Kohat, 400 in Parachinar, 400 in Kalaya Orakzai, 200 in Jamrud Fort, 300 in Fort Slop Bara, 250 in Mohmand and 250 in Bajaur.

Beside that 2886 officials were getting training in different police schools including 495 in Mansehra police training school, 600 in Swabi, 484 in Shakas, 528 in Kohat, 180 in sub-campus Kohat, 450 in Swat and 149 in Sub-campus in Buner.

It may be recalled that in the previous two phases of training a total of 10946 Levies and Khasadars had been successfully imparted basic training and now they were performing their professional duties in the field with roaring success.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi said professionally trained jawans could meet the impending challenges in a befitting manner and could easily achieve their targets in the field.

The IGP further went on to say that imparting the best training to the levies and Khasadars was the need of the hour enabling them to play their pivotal role in defense of the country as well as ensuring protection to the life and honor of the local dwellers.

The IGP disclosed that equipping cops of merged districts was his top most priority and vowed that police (ex-Levies and Khasadars) would be equipped with latest training and their hidden capabilities would further be polished.

The IGP KP thanked Pakistan Army for extending full cooperation in imparting training to the police personnel of the merged areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Police Swat Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Eagle Swabi Tank Buner Jamrud May August Best Top Weapon

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid to announce best, worst govern ..

7 minutes ago

UAE, Japan to launch business council

7 minutes ago

Media Accreditation Open for US-Russia Summit in G ..

55 seconds ago

Luhansk Prosecutors Seek Capital Punishment for Cr ..

57 seconds ago

Aeroflot, S7 Flights Canceled After Lufthansa Got ..

58 seconds ago

Exhibitions industry helps achieve sustainable eco ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.