Training of 6886 Levies, Khasadars continue in various training centres

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The third phase of the training of 6886 personnel of Levies and Khasadars is continued in various training centres observing standard operating procedure to curtail spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi who chaired a briefing session of about the 3rd phase of ongoing training, was briefed that 4000 officials were being trained in 18 Pak-army training centers and other 2886 officials in seven different police training schools.

Deputy Inspector General Training, Muhammad Imtiaz Shah while giving the briefing said that the 3rd phase of training would be completed by the end of August.

The IGP was informed that the training participants were being imparted training about weapon handling, SMG firing, parade and physical training.

Referring to the training of 4000 Levies and Khasadars in Pak-Army training centers, the IGP was informed 150 personnel were being trained in Mir Ali training centers, 100 in Datta Khel, 100 in Dosalli, 300 in Miramshah, 250 in Razmak, 300 in South Waziristan campus, 343 Manzai Fort Tank, 200 in Iqbal Garh for DI Khan, 200 in Lakki, 257 in Eagle Fort Kohat, 400 in Parachinar, 400 in Kalaya Orakzai, 200 in Jamrud Fort, 300 in Fort Slop Bara, 250 in Mohmand and 250 in Bajaur.

Beside that 2886 officials were getting training in different police schools including 495 in Mansehra police training school, 600 in Swabi, 484 in Shakas, 528 in Kohat, 180 in sub-campus Kohat, 450 in Swat and 149 in Sub-campus in Buner.

It may be recalled that in the previous two phases of training a total of 10946 Levies and Khasadars had been successfully imparted basic training and now they were performing their professional duties in the field with roaring success.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi said professionally trained jawans could meet the impending challenges in a befitting manner and could easily achieve their targets in the field.

The IGP further went on to say that imparting the best training to the levies and Khasadars was the need of the hour enabling them to play their pivotal role in defense of the country as well as ensuring protection to the life and honor of the local dwellers.

The IGP disclosed that equipping cops of merged districts was his top most priority and vowed that police (ex-Levies and Khasadars) would be equipped with latest training and their hidden capabilities would further be polished.

The IGP KP thanked Pakistan Army for extending full cooperation in imparting training to the police personnel of the merged areas.