Training of 800 LHWs to help diagnose, control TB: Manager Tuberculosis (TB) Control Program Balochistan Dr. Asif Shahwani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Manager Tuberculosis (TB) Control Program Balochistan Dr. Asif Shahwani has said that the training of more than 800 Lady Health Workers (LHWs) would help in the diagnosis and control of TB in the province. He said that the only cure for TB patients was prevention and people should follow preventive measures to stay safe from TB disease.

He expressed these views in a meeting with District Health Officer Quetta Dr. Noor Bakhsh Bizenjo here Friday. He said that LHWs could play a key role in the diagnosis and treatment of TB, adding that training of LHWs would improve the program.

Program Manager Dr. Irfan Raisani, Deputy Manager Dr. Ababgar Baloch, Senior Program Officer Dr. Bahwal Chalgri, PCL HVTB Control Program Dr. Gul Bakht were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the LHWs were consulted on TB screening trainingDHO Quetta Dr. Noor Bakhsh Bizenjo said that training would be given to all Lady health Visitors (LHVs) and LHSs in the second week of March.