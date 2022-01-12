UrduPoint.com

Training Of Anti-dengue Field Staff Held

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Two days training of anti-dengue field staff began, here on Wednesday

The training sessions were held at Government General Hospital Samanabad, Independent Hospital and office of the District Health Officer.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed, Manager ICT Lahore Saqib Muneer, DHO Dr Wasim Bhatti trained the staff about surveillance of dengue mosquitoes.

CEO health said that preparations had been started in connection with anti-dengue measures in the district.

He said that in-door and out-door surveillance would continue in the district.

