Training of anti-dengue field staff held

Two days training of anti-dengue field staff began, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Two days training of anti-dengue field staff began, here on Wednesday.

The training sessions were held at Government General Hospital Samanabad, Independent Hospital and office of the District Health Officer.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Bilal Ahmed, Manager ICT Lahore Saqib Muneer, DHO Dr Wasim Bhatti trained the staff about surveillance of dengue mosquitoes.

CEO health said that preparations had been started in connection with anti-dengue measures in the district.

He said that in-door and out-door surveillance would continue in the district.