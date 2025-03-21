Training of ASPs on AI-based policing completed at PSCA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The training of under-training ASPs from the National Police academy has been successfully completed at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

As part of the 51st Common, the ASPs received briefings on AI-based policing, the Virtual Women Police Station, and the Child Centre at Safe City. Officers were also introduced to the Emergency Panic Button and the Free Wi-Fi Service Project available at 130 different locations in Lahore. The trainee officers observed the handling of 15 emergency calls and the swift police response process.

Practical training was provided on the functions and services of various PSCA units, including the Safe City Complaint Portal Service, Media Monitoring, the E-Challan System, and other modern policing initiatives.

PSCA Managing Director Ahsan Younis stated that equipping young officers with technological expertise would enhance the efficiency of the police force. He stated that traditional policing methods are becoming obsolete, while Artificial Intelligence is proving to be a crucial tool for crime prevention and modern law enforcement worldwide.

The trainee officers expressed that their training at PSCA has been instrumental in developing advanced investigative skills and improving crime prevention strategies.