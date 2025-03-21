Open Menu

Training Of ASPs On AI-based Policing Completed At PSCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Training of ASPs on AI-based policing completed at PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The training of under-training ASPs from the National Police academy has been successfully completed at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).

As part of the 51st Common, the ASPs received briefings on AI-based policing, the Virtual Women Police Station, and the Child Centre at Safe City. Officers were also introduced to the Emergency Panic Button and the Free Wi-Fi Service Project available at 130 different locations in Lahore. The trainee officers observed the handling of 15 emergency calls and the swift police response process.

Practical training was provided on the functions and services of various PSCA units, including the Safe City Complaint Portal Service, Media Monitoring, the E-Challan System, and other modern policing initiatives.

PSCA Managing Director Ahsan Younis stated that equipping young officers with technological expertise would enhance the efficiency of the police force. He stated that traditional policing methods are becoming obsolete, while Artificial Intelligence is proving to be a crucial tool for crime prevention and modern law enforcement worldwide.

The trainee officers expressed that their training at PSCA has been instrumental in developing advanced investigative skills and improving crime prevention strategies.

Recent Stories

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific ..

EAD collaborates with TRENDS to enhance scientific research for environment, soc ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T2 ..

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 9 wickets in third T20I

20 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unse ..

Emirates Islamic issues US$750 million Senior Unsecured Sukuk

29 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s ac ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi honours women’s achievements through art, resear ..

43 minutes ago
 Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Seri ..

Organising Committee of UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

43 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 ..

Zayed Higher Organisation provides services to 237 students with Down syndrome

58 minutes ago
Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan ..

Hasan Nawaz makes fastest T20I century in Pakistan's decisive match against New ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend paymen ..

DEWA’s general assembly approves dividend payment of AED3.1 billion to shareho ..

2 hours ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexiste ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought

2 hours ago
 Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Spor ..

Al Tadawi 1 crowned champions of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

3 hours ago
 Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament f ..

Erth Abu Dhabi concludes Zayed Sports Tournament for Juniors 2025

3 hours ago
 Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Father ..

Al Waseef Group contributes AED2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan