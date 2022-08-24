UrduPoint.com

Training Of Butchers Held To Ensure Availability Of Quality Meat In Dera

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) and UNIDO organized one-day training for people associated with meat business in Dera Ismail Khan.

The training program was organized in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) which was attended by more than 90 butchers from across the district.

In the training program, KP FS&HFA Dera Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmed and National Food Expert of UNIDO Usama Amjad informed the butchers about the hygiene principles.

The Veterinary Officer of Livestock and Dairy Development Mohammad Saif and the Veterinary Officer Dr. Anbrin Tariq, in addition to the Food Safety Officer of KP FS&HFA Dera Fabiha Zahra, also provided basic information to the participants regarding the establishment of model meat shops. They also created awareness among the participants about the cold storage and other aspects of the meat business.

Speaking on the occasion, KP FS&HFA Dera Deputy Director Sajjad Ahmed said that the authority was trying to provide quality and safe food to the citizens. The meat business needed to be further improved, he said and added that establishment of model meat shops had been started in the province which needs to be scaled up.

He was of the view that the supply of quality meat to the citizens could be ensured by implementing hygiene rules at meat businesses.

He appreciated UNIDO's initiatives regarding meat and said that the partnership between KP FS&HFA and UNIDO would help further improving the meat business across the province.

The butchers who participated in the training program also appreciated this effort and said that they would ensure proper implementation of these useful tips and training received in their businesses.

