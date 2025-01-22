Training of Civil Judges, Qazis on expedited hearings of inheritance cases begins

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) A three-day specialized training program on "Expedited Hearings of Inheritance Cases" was commenced at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy here Wednesday.

Twenty-four civil judges and area qazis from various districts of the province are participating in the program, said a press release issued here, adding that the training aimed to equip judges and Qazis with the necessary skills, knowledge and understanding to effectively resolve inheritance disputes.

The opening ceremony featured Justice Syed Arshad Ali, Honorable Judge of the Peshawar High Court and Advisor to the Academy, as the chief guest.

Also present were Peshawar High Court Registrar Barrister Ikhtiar Khan, Director General of the Judicial Academy Jahanzeb Shinwari, Dean of Faculty Zia ur Rehman, Senior Director of Research and Publications Dr Qazi Ataullah, and other senior directors and officials of the academy.

In his welcome address, DG Jahanzeb Shinwari shed light on the concept, objectives, and significance of the program.

He emphasized that inheritance laws in islam ensure justice and equality, particularly safeguarding women's rights. Timely and efficient resolution of inheritance disputes, he noted, plays a pivotal role in ensuring justice and promoting social harmony.

He further elaborated that the comprehensive training program is designed to enhance participants' understanding of inheritance laws, improve judicial competence, and increase efficiency in resolving inheritance cases promptly and fairly.

Chief guest Justice Syed Arshad Ali highlighted the importance of inheritance laws and stated that this specialized training would significantly enhance the professional capacity of civil judges and qazis, enabling them to handle inheritance matters effectively and equitably.

He stressed the need for equipping judges with the required knowledge and skills, which would contribute to fostering a more efficient and accountable legal system capable of meeting public needs.

Justice Syed Arshad Ali also underscored the importance of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) as an effective mechanism for resolving inheritance disputes.

He advised the participants to uphold justice and the dignity of judicial processes while deciding inheritance cases through ADR.

He lauded the academy for organizing the training program on such an important topic and urged the participants to actively engage in the sessions to address emerging challenges in inheritance cases effectively.

The three-day training on expedited hearings of inheritance cases will conclude on January 24, 2025.