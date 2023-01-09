UrduPoint.com

Training Of Digital Census Staff Begins

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2023 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Training of digital census staff has begun at Quaid-e-Azam academy for Educational Development Faisalabad.

A spokesman for the district administration said here on Monday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Waqas Safdar Sikandri formally inaugurated the training session while master trainers were invited from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Islamabad for imparting training to the census staff in Faisalabad.

The AC City would supervise and monitor the digital census in Tehsil City which would commence fromFebruary 1, 2023, whereas officials from educational department, local government, population welfare, metropolitan corporation, Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Agriculture Department and Govt CollegeUniversity would participate in digital census, he added.

