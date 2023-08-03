Open Menu

Training Of E-filing Introduced In Deptts

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Training of e-filing introduced in deptts

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has started training of officials of various government departments in Jinnah Hall, Sialkot Fort.

Addressing the participants of the training workshop on "Electronic File and Office Automation System", Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal said the aim of the programme was to promote and implement paperless file system in offices.

He said this system would bring about transparency in the government affairs and will also reduce stationary expenses.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Syed Asad Raza Kazmi, Assistant Commissioners Ghulam Sarwar, Qamar Manj, Ahsan Cheema, Senior Programme Manager PITB Muhammad Naveed Aslam,Hafiz Zaheer and others participated.

