Training of Emergency Officers concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) Dr. Rizwan Naseer concluded the Training of Emergency Officers from different districts of Punjab at Emergency Services academy to establish Rescue Cadet Corps (RCC) in colleges and universities and implementation of Buildings Safety as per the Punjab Community Safety Building Regulations-2022.

He said Emergency Officers had been trained to bring social change through training of rescue scouts/ volunteers so that "we can have a 'First Aider' in every home and safety promotion in their respective communities." These views were shared by DG PESD while addressing the closing ceremony of the training of Emergency Officers held at the Managers Training Centre (MTC) of Emergency Services Academy here.

Registrar Academy Dr. Muhammad Farhan Khalid, Head of Safety Wing Mian Muhammad Ahsan, Head of Community Safety & Information Deeba Shahnaz, Head of Law & Admin Ali Hassan, Head of Fire and Rescue Abrar Hassan, Incharge Physical Training Engr Hafiz Taimoor Khalid instructors and course participants attended the ceremony.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer congratulated participants of training on the successful completion of their course. He said that the emergency officers shall work as safety ambassadors to promote safety in their respective districts.

Their core responsibility includes responding to major operations, like NCC Rescue Cadet Corps training of students of colleges & universities and training Emergency Response Teams (RCC) in high-rise buildings as per Punjab Community Safety Building Regulations 2022.

Dr Rizwan directed emergency officers to train teams of trainers in their respective districts on RCC modules and meanwhile prepare districts plans for implementation of the RCC in colleges and universities with the ultimate goal to have a first aider in every home and bring social change to have socially responsible citizens in their respective districts.

The DG PESD further said that volunteers from communities would be trained on basic life support, bleeding control and rescue techniques under the Pakistan Life Savers Program to have the First Aider in Every Home.

Earlier, the DG was briefed that a total of 16 emergency officers in this batch have been trained as master trainers on the RCC course which include civic responsibilities, the importance of emergency call, basic life support & first aid, firefighting and fire safety, rescue techniques, water purification methods, personal hygiene, risk assessment, diseases prevention, waste management, road safety, community watch, kitchen gardening and plantation.