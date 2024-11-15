Training of Hajj bank coordinators begins across country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has launched a comprehensive training programme for the Hajj coordinators of 15 designated banks to facilitate the collection of Hajj applications.

According to the spokesperson of ministry, Muhammad Umar Butt, the training will help to familiarize bank coordinators with the ministry's Hajj portal, ensuring seamless group formation, package handling, and application processing for intending pilgrims.

He said the program emphasizes accurate data entry on the Hajj portal to maintain efficiency and transparency. The training sessions, conducted by Director Hajj IT Cell Hakeem Khattak, Jameel-ur-Rehman, and Programmer Hafiz Majid, will continue until November 17, he added.

Umar Butt said the process of receiving Hajj applications through the 15 nominated banks will commence on November 18 and conclude on December 3.

He said hundreds of branches of these banks will facilitate on-line submission of applications, with paperless forms processed directly on the ministry's on-line Hajj portal.

He said the ministry will closely monitor the performance of bank branches in real time through a dedicated dashboard. Additionally, he said applicants under the Regular Hajj Scheme will have the option to fill out application forms on-line and make payments directly from the comfort of their homes.

Umar Butt said this initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing the digital facilitation of the Hajj application process, ensuring convenience and transparency for pilgrims nationwide.