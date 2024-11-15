Training Of Hajj Bank Coordinators Begins Across Country
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 06:44 PM
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has launched a comprehensive training programme for the Hajj coordinators of 15 designated banks to facilitate the collection of Hajj applications
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has launched a comprehensive training programme for the Hajj coordinators of 15 designated banks to facilitate the collection of Hajj applications.
According to the spokesperson of ministry, Muhammad Umar Butt, the training will help to familiarize bank coordinators with the ministry's Hajj portal, ensuring seamless group formation, package handling, and application processing for intending pilgrims.
He said the program emphasizes accurate data entry on the Hajj portal to maintain efficiency and transparency. The training sessions, conducted by Director Hajj IT Cell Hakeem Khattak, Jameel-ur-Rehman, and Programmer Hafiz Majid, will continue until November 17, he added.
Umar Butt said the process of receiving Hajj applications through the 15 nominated banks will commence on November 18 and conclude on December 3.
He said hundreds of branches of these banks will facilitate on-line submission of applications, with paperless forms processed directly on the ministry's on-line Hajj portal.
He said the ministry will closely monitor the performance of bank branches in real time through a dedicated dashboard. Additionally, he said applicants under the Regular Hajj Scheme will have the option to fill out application forms on-line and make payments directly from the comfort of their homes.
Umar Butt said this initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing the digital facilitation of the Hajj application process, ensuring convenience and transparency for pilgrims nationwide.
Recent Stories
World Jr Tennis Championships finals on Saturday
Salat-e-Istisqa offered across country
Deputy PM to participate in 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum in UAE today
ICC seeks written response from BCCI for Not visiting Pakistan for Champions Tro ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 November 2024
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM inagurates technology park in Haripur7 minutes ago
-
Bilawal briefed on LG by-polls success7 minutes ago
-
AC Sanghar stresses improved facilities for persons with disabilities17 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib team holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJ&K)17 minutes ago
-
DEOs directed to return 'Extra Textbooks'17 minutes ago
-
WCLA organises seminar on Fresco preservation at Anarkali Tomb27 minutes ago
-
PU organises introductory talk on books27 minutes ago
-
13 illegal commercial plots sealed27 minutes ago
-
Ketchup unit unearthed, 200kg ketchup discarded27 minutes ago
-
2 killed over land dispute27 minutes ago
-
Govt Municipal Graduate College wins positions in Iqbaliyat27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will not become part of any global conflict: COAS Gen Asim Munir27 minutes ago