Training Of Health Professionals Concludes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) A two-day immunization training program for healthcare professionals, including staff nurses and lady health workers, concluded successfully.
Organized under the aegis of the World Health Organization (WHO), the program aimed to enhance the skills and expertise of participants in immunization techniques. A certificate distribution ceremony marked the culmination of the training, with Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali presiding over the event.
CEO Health Dr. Faisal Waheed, EPI focal person Dr. Umar, and several distinguished guests attended the event.
Speaking on the occasion, ADCG Muhammad Asad Ali appreciated the participants for their commitment and highlighted the significance of the training.
“This initiative by WHO is a significant step towards strengthening immunization programs in Lodhran. I am confident that the newly acquired skills will contribute to improved health outcomes for children in the district,” he said.
CEO Health Dr. Faisal Waheed emphasized the importance of the program, stating, “The training has upgraded the knowledge and skills of participants in immunization techniques. It will undoubtedly help improve the coverage and effectiveness of vaccination programs in the region.”
The ceremony concluded with ADC General Muhammad Asad Ali distributing certificates to the trained health professionals, acknowledging their dedication and efforts.
