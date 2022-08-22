Training of livestock farmers starts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Livestock Department started training of cattle farmers through mobile training bus by visiting rural areas in Faisalabad division.

Divisional Director Livestock Faisalabad Dr Haidar Ali Khan said here on Monday that the training bus visited various localities and villages in four districts of the division including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot and arranged 292 training sessions for the cattle farmers.

He said that a total of 7,290 farmers had so far been provided training through mobile bus training, whereas the program would continue for training of remaining farmers.

He said that livestock teams also visited various educational institutes in rural areas and apprised farmers, students and people concerned about seasonal and contagious diseases of big and small animals as well as poultry birds.

The cattle farmers should cooperate with livestock teams when they visit their areas for training session, so that farmers could be provided with maximum information about symptoms of seasonal and infectious diseases in addition to informing them about precautionary and preventive measures for controlling the animal diseases, he added.