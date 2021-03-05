Training of local bodies on planning, budget preparation begins to improve transparency

District government has started imparting training to officials of local bodies for their capacity building on planning and how to prepare budget in line with modern trends to ensure transparency and efficiency

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :District government has started imparting training to officials of local bodies for their capacity building on planning and how to prepare budget in line with modern trends to ensure transparency and efficiency.

Its time to shun outdated methods of budget preparations and to embark on transparent system of budget making", deputy commissioner Amir Khatak said while presiding over a district reforms committee meeting here Friday.

District team leader Ahmad Rajwana informed the meeting that officials of different departments have started getting training on modern-day budget making to ensure transparency. He added that funding has been linked to performance in the modern budget making.

Rajwana further stated that a planning manual has also been finalized for local bodies. He added that local development boards would be formed and rules of taxation and license fee would be incorporated in the new budget making system.

DC Amir Khatak said that budget should be prepared keeping in view the long term development goals instead of just one year planning and its quality should improve.

ADCs Muhammad Tayyab Khan and Hidayatullah Khan, assistant commissioners Aabgeenay Khan, Muhammad Zubair and Mudassir Mumtaz, Deputy director development Irfan Anjum, chief officer Iqbal Khan, SNG representative Muhammad Ibrahim and other officials attended the meeting.