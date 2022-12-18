Training of master trainers for census to start on Dec 19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :A five-day training session of 138 master trainers for census would start here on Dec 19 as the administration has finalized all the arrangements.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Saqib Manan while reviewing arrangements finalized for the training of the master trainers for the census had directed the authorities concerned to provide all required facilities for the training.

138 master trainers would be imparted training for census here, she added.

After training, the master trainers would further impart training to the staff in their respective districts and tehsils.

The census is a very important and sensitive matter because the basis and nature of every project depend on accurate registration of the population, the Commissioner said.

The spokesperson informed that during the training, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division would also visit various centers to ensure the quality of the training.

Total of 104 centers including 36 in Rawalpindi district, 14 in Attock, 10 in Jhelum and 14 in Chakwal district had been set up for the training of the staff in Rawalpindi Division, she added.

