Training of Matriculation examination staff completed under

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Under the supervision of Commissioner Peshawar Division and Chairman of the Peshawar Education board, Riaz Khan Mahsud, training for examination staff in Peshawar, Charsadda, Khyber and the tribal district of Mohmand has been successfully completed.

To ensure transparency and efficiency, the attendance of examination staff and students will be recorded using a modern mobile application, said a press release.

Training sessions were held in Peshawar for staff assigned to Peshawar and Khyber, while those serving in Charsadda and Mohmand received training in Charsadda. To prevent cheating and maintain transparency in matriculation exams, several measures have been implemented, including the relocation of private examination halls to government schools and colleges.

Additionally, the sale and purchase of pocket guides have been strictly banned. Authorities have also imposed restrictions on unauthorized individuals gathering near examination halls and have prohibited photocopying services in the vicinity.

Commissioner Riaz Khan Mahsud reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring a fair and peaceful examination environment in line with the provincial government’s directives.

He assured that students would not face any harassment during exams. All necessary resources are being utilized to maintain transparency and prevent cheating, reinforcing the government's commitment to a fair education system.