Training of medical staff starts to control corona pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The district health authority conducted a training session for the medical staff at District Health Development Centre on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that medical staff was working at front-line in war against coronavirus. Therefore, the training was imperative to save them and other people from corona disease.

He said that the third wave of corona pandemic was very severe but due to cooperation of general public as hardworking and dedicated performance of medical staff, its ratio has decrease at minimum level in Faisalabad.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bilal said that training of 600 staffers of Health Department had started and after completion of training, they would play a pivotal role in control the spread of coronavirus.