UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Training Of Medical Staff Starts To Control Corona Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Training of medical staff starts to control corona pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The district health authority conducted a training session for the medical staff at District Health Development Centre on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that medical staff was working at front-line in war against coronavirus. Therefore, the training was imperative to save them and other people from corona disease.

He said that the third wave of corona pandemic was very severe but due to cooperation of general public as hardworking and dedicated performance of medical staff, its ratio has decrease at minimum level in Faisalabad.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bilal said that training of 600 staffers of Health Department had started and after completion of training, they would play a pivotal role in control the spread of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Muhammad Ali From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s appeals challenging ..

3 minutes ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Public Health Ma ..

6 minutes ago

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

21 minutes ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

36 minutes ago

Delegation of special children calls on minister f ..

9 minutes ago

KP to launch nine social welfare projects under PM ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.