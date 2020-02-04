Training of Mid-level service providers on LARC can increase FP services: Secretary Population

Secretary for Population Planning, Raja Muhammad Razzaq on Tuesday emphasized the need of the due approval and recommendations of the CCI (Council of Common Interests) for an integrated National Population Action plan to cover all the areas to address the gaps coupled with the proper Implementation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ): Secretary for Population Planning, Raja Muhammad Razzaq on Tuesday emphasized the need of the due approval and recommendations of the CCI (Council of Common Interests) for an integrated National Population Action plan to cover all the areas to address the gaps coupled with the proper Implementation.

He was chairing an orientation meeting held in AJK State's metropolis under the auspices of the AJK Population Welfare Department with the coordination of the State Health Department, World Health Organization (WHO), Parliamentarians and other relevant stakeholders on task sharing initiative with support of UNFPA.

Raja Razaq while speaking to concluding session lauded the role of UNFPA and Rehnuma FPAP for supporting in tangible manner for population management in Pakistan.

"Training of the Mid-level service providers on LARC under Task sharing initiatives can increase / extend FP services", he added.

The Rahnuma FPAP (Family Planning Association of Pakistan) sponsored orientation meeting was also attended among others by the CEO Rahnuma FPAP Kamal Shah and other seasoned experts of Population Planning in the country.

Secretary Population Welfare Department of AJK Govt Raja Muhammad Razzaq said that the prime focus of the workshop was to orient the participants about Long Acting Reversible Contraceptive (LARC) to be implemented in year 2020.

"This gigantic project is in line with Pakistan's commitments on FP 2020 and CCI recommendations, public sector healthcare providers will have trained on LARC", he said.

Holding of the grand capacity-building and sharing-knowledge event was also to enhance Access of Long-Acting Family planning methods through Task sharing initiative, Raja Razzaq said.

"Community Health Workers capacitated to provide long term family planning method (Implant) in selected project districts (Chakwal, Sibbi, Haripur, Tharparkar, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad)", he told APP.

Provincial governments have in place the task sharing policies for expanding long-term family planning services, he said.

Earlier Kamal Shah while speaking on this occasion underlined that Development of Task Sharing strategy for AJK through consultative engagement of all stakeholders shall contribute to meet the FP2020 targets.

He hoped that Formation of project Task Force for AJK under leadership of DOH and PWD can address the gaps in FP/MNCH program.One Provincial Task Force (PTF) review meeting on task sharing initiative.

Consultative meetings for Task Sharing policies inclusion in FP strategy and CIPs and Development of action plans- besides holding four Trainings on Implant Insertion for 40 midlevel service providers, six LARC Mobile camps in rural / uncovered areas of Muzaffarabad.

Besides the supportive supervision visits by Quality Assurance Doctors for mentoring and coaching were also proposed in the workshop.

Moreover, the monitoring visits for ensuring adherence of Quality of Care standards protocols and reporting at facility level were also suggested to be conducted side by side to identify 5 FP Champions through one parliamentarians caucus at AJK for orientation on CCI recommendations and FP Advocacy.