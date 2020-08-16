Training of newly recruited junior engineers concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The training session of newly recruited junior engineers in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) concluded at the Regional Training Centre.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony, FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shafiqul Hasan said that training was imperative for old recruits to improve their performance, while new recruits learn a lot about practical works in trainings.

He advised the newly recruited junior engineers to perform their duties honestly, devotedly and wholeheartedly.

Later, he also distributed certificates among the junior engineers who completed their trainings.

Chief Engineer Operations FESCO Muhammad Umar Lodhi, Additional DC (CM) Athar Ayub Chaudhry, Deputy Director Safety Saeed Raza, XEN RTC Faisal Shafi Rana and others were also present.