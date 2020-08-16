UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Training Of Newly Recruited Junior Engineers Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Training of newly recruited junior engineers concludes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The training session of newly recruited junior engineers in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) concluded at the Regional Training Centre.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony, FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shafiqul Hasan said that training was imperative for old recruits to improve their performance, while new recruits learn a lot about practical works in trainings.

He advised the newly recruited junior engineers to perform their duties honestly, devotedly and wholeheartedly.

Later, he also distributed certificates among the junior engineers who completed their trainings.

Chief Engineer Operations FESCO Muhammad Umar Lodhi, Additional DC (CM) Athar Ayub Chaudhry, Deputy Director Safety Saeed Raza, XEN RTC Faisal Shafi Rana and others were also present.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company FESCO

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

13 minutes ago

UAE announces 210 new COVID-19 cases,123 recoverie ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport becomes first carbon neutral airpo ..

2 hours ago

Sri Lankan expats find new job opportunities in UA ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of US Presi ..

3 hours ago

Over 140 international professional participate in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.