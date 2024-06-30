Open Menu

Training Of PTC Members Completed In State-run Schools Of KP

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Training of PTC members completed in state-run schools of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) To improve the condition of public schools and ensure quality education and its effective service delivery for all without any discrimination, the Participatory Rural Development Society (PRDS) and International Volunteer Organization (VSO) on Sunday completed the training of Parents Teachers Council (PTC) members in more than 24 schools of district Peshawar, Nowshera and Charssadda with the support of KP Education Department.

After completion of the training, annual educational development plans were also designed for these schools, enabling both teachers and locals to work collectively and provide a better educational environment in their respective schools.

The Initiative will not only improve financial and administrative affairs, but will also help promote good governance and discipline in the schools. Before this, 48 PTCs already got training and they were reactivated in different schools of KP.

Provincial head of the Multi Year Resilience Program (MYRP) Tariq Hayat told that community-based parent-teacher councils were a mandated body in schools of the E&SE Department, thus it was vital to train its members.

Many schools lack basic facilities and PRDS mission is to achieve quality education for all by provision of infrastructure, missing facilities and training of teachers, thus they have taken measures like fencing of schools, construction of toilets, installation of safety grills for disabled children etc. to ensure a clean and safe environment to students, he said and added that through PTC, curricular and extra-curricular activities could be promoted and it would help build social skills and confidence in students by improving their mental well-being.

It merits to mention here that every year PRDS, ECW and MYRP also collaborate with the Education Department for enrolment drive to bring out-of-school children and save their future.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Nowshera Sunday All Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

9 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

18 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

18 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

19 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

19 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

19 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

19 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

20 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

20 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

20 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan