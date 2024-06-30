Training Of PTC Members Completed In State-run Schools Of KP
Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) To improve the condition of public schools and ensure quality education and its effective service delivery for all without any discrimination, the Participatory Rural Development Society (PRDS) and International Volunteer Organization (VSO) on Sunday completed the training of Parents Teachers Council (PTC) members in more than 24 schools of district Peshawar, Nowshera and Charssadda with the support of KP Education Department.
After completion of the training, annual educational development plans were also designed for these schools, enabling both teachers and locals to work collectively and provide a better educational environment in their respective schools.
The Initiative will not only improve financial and administrative affairs, but will also help promote good governance and discipline in the schools. Before this, 48 PTCs already got training and they were reactivated in different schools of KP.
Provincial head of the Multi Year Resilience Program (MYRP) Tariq Hayat told that community-based parent-teacher councils were a mandated body in schools of the E&SE Department, thus it was vital to train its members.
Many schools lack basic facilities and PRDS mission is to achieve quality education for all by provision of infrastructure, missing facilities and training of teachers, thus they have taken measures like fencing of schools, construction of toilets, installation of safety grills for disabled children etc. to ensure a clean and safe environment to students, he said and added that through PTC, curricular and extra-curricular activities could be promoted and it would help build social skills and confidence in students by improving their mental well-being.
It merits to mention here that every year PRDS, ECW and MYRP also collaborate with the Education Department for enrolment drive to bring out-of-school children and save their future.
