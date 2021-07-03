UrduPoint.com
Training Of RSOs Concludes

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Training of RSOs concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) concluded the second training of trainer of 27 Rescue and Safety Officers (RSOs) for implementating the Rescue Cadet Course (RCC) in colleges and universities in the province.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the RSOs at Safety Wing of Emergency Services academy here on Saturday, Director General Rescue Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated the officials and said students of colleges and universities would be trained in 10 days regarding the RCC training with daily drills.

He added that volunteers from communities would also be trained on basic life support, bleeding control and rescue techniques under the Pakistan Life Savers Programme.

Earlier, Course Coordinator Muhammad Ahsan presented the course report and briefed the DG.

Registrar Academy Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid, Head of Safety Wing Mian Muhammad Ahsan, traininginstructors and course participants attended the ceremony.

