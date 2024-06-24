Training Of Young Pakistanis With Assistance From Huawei To Start Next Month: Shaza
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 08:05 PM
Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Monday said that the training of young Pakistanis in information technology and artificial intelligence, with assistance from Huawei, will begin next month
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Monday said that the training of young Pakistanis in information technology and artificial intelligence, with assistance from Huawei, will begin next month.
Participating in the budget debate, she said that during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China, it was agreed that Huawei would train 200,000 young people in the information technology sector.
Shaza Fatima said that the present government is taking effective steps to promote Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the country.
She said that under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the youth of the country are being given training in information technology.
She said that the youth make up 70 percent of the country’s population and the government is determined to equip them with IT training so they can secure jobs.
She said that the government would train around 150,000 young people in the IT sector, who will then play a vital role in the country’s economy.
The minister said that a three to six-month IT course would enable the youth to earn a respectable income in both local and international markets.
She recalled that during the government of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, about 100,000 young people were trained.
Shaza added that during the same period, youth were provided with interest-free loans and scholarships.
The minister mentioned that students were given laptops by the then-government on merit and without any discrimination.
The minister said that during the last government, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had distributed 100,000 laptops among the youth of the country.
She recalled that as Chief Minister, Shehbaz Sharif had established E-Rozgar centers and E-libraries for the youth.
She said that funds have been allocated in the PSDP for the establishment of IT parks in Islamabad and Karachi.
Due to steps taken by the government, IT exports have reached 2.6 billion dollars and are expected to reach 3 billion dollars next year.
The minister said that the government is determined to increase IT exports to 25 billion dollars.
She said that Huawei would start work on the Islamabad smart city and safe city projects for other cities.
She said that the gaming industry would be promoted in the country.
APP/zah-mkz
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia opt to bowl first against India
Elon Musk confirms third child with Shivon Zilis, refutes ‘secret' birth claim ..
'Kanya' Sri Lankan traditional dance to be held on Tuesday
UK's Princess Anne in hospital after suspected horse incident
CJP Isa says PTI committed suicide by merging with SIC
Shaheen Shah vs Babar Azam, Captaincy dispute heats up the smartphone industry
KP CM says he wants to meet COAS, DG ISI
Exploring Pakistan's Top-Tier Gaming Phones in 2024
Seminar on pesticide residues and farmer cards held
Europe stocks rise with French vote on horizon
UAE national energy firm proposes 12 bn euro takeover for Germany's Covestro
Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Kanya' Sri Lankan traditional dance to be held on Tuesday1 hour ago
-
Arts council requests sealing two theatres2 hours ago
-
GB Govt unveils Rs 1.402 trillion budget for 2024-242 hours ago
-
Father dies rescuing daughter from well2 hours ago
-
Health minister reviews hospitals' performance2 hours ago
-
Nawabshah, suburbs hit by extremely hot weather2 hours ago
-
FDA sports complex starts morning shift2 hours ago
-
CJP Isa says PTI committed suicide by merging with SIC2 hours ago
-
DC for foolproof security arrangements during Muharram2 hours ago
-
Girl's body fished out of canal after 24 hours2 hours ago
-
Commissioner orders tree plantation2 hours ago
-
DC visits Pakistan Sweet Home, inspect facilities2 hours ago