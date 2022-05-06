UrduPoint.com

Training Of Zoo Keepers With World Class Experts Sought

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Training of zoo keepers with world class experts sought

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday directed the management of the zoo and safari park to arrange training of mahouts and zoo keepers with world class experts to ensure better animal care at world class standards

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday directed the management of the zoo and safari park to arrange training of mahouts and zoo keepers with world class experts to ensure better animal care at world class standards.

The Administrator passed these instructions during a detailed visit to the zoo here, said a statement on Friday.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi and other officers were also present on the occasion.

At the direction of Administrator Karachi, Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi contacted the experts of National Zoological Garden Sri Lanka Elephant Orphanage by e-mail and the experts have agreed to come to Karachi and provide training to mahouts and zookeepers.

An application has been sent to the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Karachi for departmental approval in this regard and it is expected that Sri Lankan specialist doctors will be available for training at Karachi Zoo soon.

Explaining the details, Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi said that in the training program, mahouts and staff of zoos of Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar would also be invited for training so that they can also be benefited from this training program on animal careSenior Director Recreation has also warned those who spread false news about the health of elephants in zoos and safari parks through social media to refrain from it and not to spread various news related to elephant health on social media.

He also requested that no donations of any kind be made to such persons for the elephants of Karachi Zoo and Safari Park as the KMC does not receive any donations in this regard.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Peshawar World Sri Lanka Social Media Visit From

Recent Stories

Ziaullah Langu expresses sorrow over damage of ear ..

Ziaullah Langu expresses sorrow over damage of earthquake hit areas of Khuzdar

10 minutes ago
 JUI-F stages rallies against desecration of Masjid ..

JUI-F stages rallies against desecration of Masjid-e-Nabwi

11 minutes ago
 Sindh Info Minister to visit Karachi Press Club on ..

Sindh Info Minister to visit Karachi Press Club on May 07

11 minutes ago
 PTI's govt damaged economy but now it is improving ..

PTI's govt damaged economy but now it is improving rapidly: Naveed Qamar

11 minutes ago
 Too early to talk about a Test return, Mohammad Am ..

Too early to talk about a Test return, Mohammad Amir

13 minutes ago
 Head of Zelenskyy's Office Invites Actress Angelin ..

Head of Zelenskyy's Office Invites Actress Angelina Jolie to Visit Ukraine Again

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.