Training of zoo keepers with world class experts sought

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday directed the management of the zoo and safari park to arrange training of mahouts and zoo keepers with world class experts to ensure better animal care at world class standards

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday directed the management of the zoo and safari park to arrange training of mahouts and zoo keepers with world class experts to ensure better animal care at world class standards.

The Administrator passed these instructions during a detailed visit to the zoo here, said a statement on Friday.

Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi and other officers were also present on the occasion.

At the direction of Administrator Karachi, Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi contacted the experts of National Zoological Garden Sri Lanka Elephant Orphanage by e-mail and the experts have agreed to come to Karachi and provide training to mahouts and zookeepers.

An application has been sent to the Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Karachi for departmental approval in this regard and it is expected that Sri Lankan specialist doctors will be available for training at Karachi Zoo soon.

Explaining the details, Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi said that in the training program, mahouts and staff of zoos of Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar would also be invited for training so that they can also be benefited from this training program on animal careSenior Director Recreation has also warned those who spread false news about the health of elephants in zoos and safari parks through social media to refrain from it and not to spread various news related to elephant health on social media.

He also requested that no donations of any kind be made to such persons for the elephants of Karachi Zoo and Safari Park as the KMC does not receive any donations in this regard.