Training Officers Of WAPDA Visits FCCI

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Training officers of WAPDA visits FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Electricity market may be developed besides enabling consumers to purchase this utility from the

company of their own choice on a competitive basis.

This was said by Dr Sajjad Arshad, Acting President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry

(FCCI), while addressing the under training officers of the Elementary Management Course at WAPDA

Engineering academy during their visit to the FCCI.

He said open competition would help in bringing down cost of electricity by creating healthy

competition between the power producers.

He said that the electricity market would not only provide cheap electricity to consumers

but also help the government to get rid of circular debt.

Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli and Saima Akhtar, Course Coordinator,

also spoke.

More Stories From Pakistan