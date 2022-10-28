Training on bovine reproduction, artificial insemination concluded at Sindh Agriculture University

Five-day training on bovine reproduction and artificial insemination concluded at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Five-day training on bovine reproduction and artificial insemination concluded at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam on Friday.

The training was conducted by the Department of Animal Production of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, in joint collaboration with National Center for Livestock Breeding, Genetics and Genomics and Pir Meher All Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi, the university spokesman informed.

SAU Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Jan Muhammad Marri, who was the chief guest at the concluding session, said indigenous breed of cattle was rapidly decreasing in Sindh while better milk and meat production coauld be produced through artificial insemination in local pure breeds of buffaloes and cows.

During ancient times, he informed, the better breeds of animals were managed in indigenous ways but now with the help of modern technology artificial insemination was the safe and productive way of preservation of indigenous breeds. The shortage of meat and milk in the country could also be met through the technology, he added.

Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Dr Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi said there was a problem of adequate food in the country, therefore alternative sources of food could be increased through livestock.

The artificial insemination technology was beneficial for domestic and commercial dairy farmers, he said.

In-charge Artificial Insemination Center of Sindh Government Dr Abdullah Sethar informed that 882 inseminators had been trained by the provincial government, however, the province needed 8,000 more inseminators.

Focal Person of the training workshop Dr. Parshotam Khatri said livestock doctors of Sindh and Balochistan were trained in artificial insemination in cattle. The trainees would use the technology in their respective areas, which could help the country's economy, he added.

Dr Ayatullah, who came from Balochistan to get training said that candidates associated with backward areas like Baluchistan were trained to keep artificial insemination technology. He informed that there was no knowledge of this technology in the areas where they belong, adding that the agriculture has been destroyed due to heavy rains.

Dean Faculty of Crop Production Dr Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr Muhammad Ibrahim Keerio, Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr Aqeel Ahmed Memon, and others were also present during the ceremony.

Later, the Pro Vice Chancellor distributed certificates among the trainees and organizers.