Training On Climate Sensitive Budgeting, Finance Transparency' Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2024 | 10:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A training session was organized for government officers under the title 'Climate Sensitive Budgeting and Finance Transparency' in collaboration with Transparency International Pakistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission here on Tuesday.

The officers of weather, environment and finance related institutions as well as students and civil society representatives participated.

In the session, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission Deputy Director Communication Syed Saadat Jahan highlighted the role of Access to Information Act in climate change and its budgeting.

He informed the Public Information Officers of their responsibilities under RTI and the procedure for providing information.

He said that this law is crucial for transparency, accountability, and effective decision-making in climate finance.

Under the Access to Information Act, a common citizen can obtain information from any government agency. Therefore, institutions have to ensure transparency in terms of climate change related measures and the budget allocated for it.

Syed Saadat Jahan further said that the institution should keep all records of its budget and expenses safe, and upload its details on relevant websites, so that people can get this information at home.

In response to a question, Syed Saadat Jahan said that if any organization or public information officer does not provide information within the prescribed period on the request of the citizens, then the commission can fine them up to 25 thousand rupees.

