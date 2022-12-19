UrduPoint.com

Training On Digital Census Starts In Five KP Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The Federal Ministry for Planning and Development here started a five days training session on the digital census in five districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar.

A notification to this effect was released by the federal ministry to all the deputy commissioners concerned of these five districts.

The official sources said the training program will start on Monday and continue till December 23.

During this period training would be provided to the officials concerned on the seventh digital population and survey of the houses.

The trained officials will later provide training to the census staff in other districts of the province who would perform in the field.

According to the notification, the funds for the training of the staff have been transferred to the deputy commissioners concerned who have been directed to provide complete cooperation in the census training procedure.

