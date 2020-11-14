UrduPoint.com
Training On 'Disaster Management In Mass Fatality Cases' On Nov 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 04:54 PM

Training on 'Disaster Management in Mass Fatality Cases' on Nov 16

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) will organize a short training course on "Disaster Management in Mass Fatality Cases" for the officials of police, judiciary and other law enforcement agencies at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi on Monday.

This training session will help to improve understanding of functioning of DNA lab, sampling, coding, tagging, reporting, and interpretation of DNA reports, said a spokesman of ICCBS on Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Irqai will inaugurate the session in a ceremony to be held at Prof. Dr. Salimuzzaman Siddiqui Auditorium at 9 pm on Monday.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Irqai will also deliver an inaugural speech in the ceremony while ICCBS Patron-in-chief and Chairman of Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology, Prof. Atta-ur Rahman, Director of the ICCBS, University of Karachi and Coordinator General COMSTECH Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary and others will also express their views on the occasion.

