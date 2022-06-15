UrduPoint.com

Training On Drip Irrigation-blessing For Water Stressed Villagers In Tank

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Training on drip irrigation-blessing for water stressed villagers in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Training on Drip Irrigation programme by International Water Management Institute (IWMI), a research for development organization, has brought a positive turnaround in the lives of dwellers of water-stressed villages in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan.

"Drip irrigation training has been imparted in several districts of D.I.Khan and Tank under our initiative `Water Management for Enhanced Productivity', informed Amjad Jamal, Communication Specialists IWMI.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, Amjad said the objective of the initiative was to help the people of water stressed areas by apprising them about the use and benefit of drip irrigation.

IWMI focused on female folk of the areas to train them for developing kitchen garden inside their homes to fulfill the need for domestic consumption, Amjad said.

"One unit of drip irrigation technology costs around Rs. 60,000 and IWMI is providing the facility to people free of charge along with training and follow ups", said an IWMI official.

He said initially 10 units have been installed as pilot project and now work on installation of 20 more is in progress on basis of demand of people.

Kot Dualat is among 81 villages of Kolachi Tehsil of D.I.Khan district where residents are faced with the problems of acute water shortage and have to fetch drinking water by walking on foot for hours.

A tube well installed for around 300 houses of the village mostly remained off due to low electricity voltage.

Saif ur Rehman, a dweller of Kot Daulat, had a vast land besides a spacious house of around seven kanal (38,115 square feet), but due to severe water scarcity in the area, he was unable to utilise it for fulfilling his domestic food requirements.

Saira Bibi, wife of Saif ur Rehman, has reserved a portion of her home for kitchen gardening after obtaining basic training from female trainers of IWMI.

"IWMI helped us in installing a solar operated water pump besides providing a plastic tank for water accumulation", Saira told APP.

Saeed ur Rehman, another villager, said vegetable grown through use of drip irrigation was enough for his family and they even distribute additional yield as gifts to neighbours.

People from remote areas like Sheikh Sultan village in Tank where dwellers are faced with severe water shortage are contacting IWMI for provision of the facility and training.

Drip irrigation units are installed in Tank district, including Moza Ranwal, Bara Khel and Jamal Awan.

Training on Drip Irrigation programme by International Water Management Institute (IWMI), a research for development organization, has brought a positive turnaround in the lives of dwellers of water-stressed villages in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan.

"Drip irrigation training has been imparted in several districts of D.I.Khan and Tank under our initiative `Water Management for Enhanced Productivity', informed Amjad Jamal, Communication Specialists IWMI.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, Amjad said the objective of the initiative was to help the people of water stressed areas by apprising them about the use and benefit of drip irrigation.

IWMI focused on female folk of the areas to train them for developing kitchen garden inside their homes to fulfill the need for domestic consumption, Amjad said.

"One unit of drip irrigation technology costs around Rs. 60,000 and IWMI is providing the facility to people free of charge along with training and follow ups", said an IWMI official.

He said initially 10 units have been installed as pilot project and now work on installation of 20 more is in progress on basis of demand of people.

Kot Dualat is among 81 villages of Kolachi Tehsil of D.I.Khan district where residents are faced with the problems of acute water shortage and have to fetch drinking water by walking on foot for hours.

A tube well installed for around 300 houses of the village mostly remained off due to low electricity voltage.

Saif ur Rehman, a dweller of Kot Daulat, had a vast land besides a spacious house of around seven kanal (38,115 square feet), but due to severe water scarcity in the area, he was unable to utilise it for fulfilling his domestic food requirements.

Saira Bibi, wife of Saif ur Rehman, has reserved a portion of her home for kitchen gardening after obtaining basic training from female trainers of IWMI.

"IWMI helped us in installing a solar operated water pump besides providing a plastic tank for water accumulation", Saira told APP.

Saeed ur Rehman, another villager, said vegetable grown through use of drip irrigation was enough for his family and they even distribute additional yield as gifts to neighbours.

People from remote areas like Sheikh Sultan village in Tank where dwellers are faced with severe water shortage are contacting IWMI for provision of the facility and training.

Drip irrigation units are installed in Tank district, including Moza Ranwal, Bara Khel and Jamal Awan.

Related Topics

Shortage Technology Electricity Water Wife Dera Ismail Khan Progress Tank Family From

Recent Stories

Mehran Mumtaz wants to fulfill his late father's d ..

Mehran Mumtaz wants to fulfill his late father's dream

18 minutes ago
 Imam, Rizwan join Babar Azam at top of ICC ODI and ..

Imam, Rizwan join Babar Azam at top of ICC ODI and T20 rankings

30 minutes ago
 Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis h ..

Umar Akmal claims Mickey Arthur and Waqar Younis halted his cricket career

1 hour ago
 Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitig ..

Sherry Rehman calls for collective effort to mitigate effects of climate change

2 hours ago
 Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws h ..

Setback to Pervez Elahi as Punjab govt withdraws his powers as speaker

2 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 ..

Saudi Arabia makes it mandatory for women below 45 years of age to have a male g ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.