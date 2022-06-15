Training on drip irrigation-blessing for water stressed villagers in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Training on Drip Irrigation programme by International Water Management Institute (IWMI), a research for development organization, has brought a positive turnaround in the lives of dwellers of water-stressed villages in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan.

"Drip irrigation training has been imparted in several districts of D.I.Khan and Tank under our initiative `Water Management for Enhanced Productivity', informed Amjad Jamal, Communication Specialists IWMI.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, Amjad said the objective of the initiative was to help the people of water stressed areas by apprising them about the use and benefit of drip irrigation.

IWMI focused on female folk of the areas to train them for developing kitchen garden inside their homes to fulfill the need for domestic consumption, Amjad said.

"One unit of drip irrigation technology costs around Rs. 60,000 and IWMI is providing the facility to people free of charge along with training and follow ups", said an IWMI official.

He said initially 10 units have been installed as pilot project and now work on installation of 20 more is in progress on basis of demand of people.

Kot Dualat is among 81 villages of Kolachi Tehsil of D.I.Khan district where residents are faced with the problems of acute water shortage and have to fetch drinking water by walking on foot for hours.

A tube well installed for around 300 houses of the village mostly remained off due to low electricity voltage.

Saif ur Rehman, a dweller of Kot Daulat, had a vast land besides a spacious house of around seven kanal (38,115 square feet), but due to severe water scarcity in the area, he was unable to utilise it for fulfilling his domestic food requirements.

Saira Bibi, wife of Saif ur Rehman, has reserved a portion of her home for kitchen gardening after obtaining basic training from female trainers of IWMI.

"IWMI helped us in installing a solar operated water pump besides providing a plastic tank for water accumulation", Saira told APP.

Saeed ur Rehman, another villager, said vegetable grown through use of drip irrigation was enough for his family and they even distribute additional yield as gifts to neighbours.

People from remote areas like Sheikh Sultan village in Tank where dwellers are faced with severe water shortage are contacting IWMI for provision of the facility and training.

Drip irrigation units are installed in Tank district, including Moza Ranwal, Bara Khel and Jamal Awan.

