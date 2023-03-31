UrduPoint.com

Training On 'Efficient Milking Practices Storage & Handling' Concludes

March 31, 2023

Training on 'Efficient Milking Practices Storage & Handling' concludes

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with the Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab organized concluding ceremony of five days training on "Efficient Milking Practices Storage & Handling" here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ):The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) in collaboration with the Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab organized concluding ceremony of five days training on "Efficient Milking Practices Storage & Handling" here on Friday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among participants while Project Director Dr Muhammad Junaid and 15 participants/professionals from public and private sectors, including dairy farmers, veterinary officers, food science technologist & stakeholders, were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said;" Food safety and security is the major issue in Pakistan and being professionals it is our responsibility to curb such issues by utilizing our knowledge and skills.

He said the UVAS continued imparting practical knowledge to dairy professionals andstakeholders ,and urged participants learning techniques regarding dairy processing,value edition and pasteurization of milk to boost the dairy sector.

