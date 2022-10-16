UrduPoint.com

Training On 'Fact Checking And Digital Journalism' Held

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Training on 'Fact Checking and Digital Journalism' held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Two-day training on 'Fact Checking and Digital Journalism' was concluded here, to enable journalists to develop investigative contents using various online tools of verification and authentication.

The training was organized by Individualland (IL), Islamabad based non-government organization. About 20 journalists working in various media outlets participated in the training.

Programme Officer at IL Mushood Ali in his lecture highlighted the importance of idea, script, and secrets in digital media and informed the participants about the pros and cons of the digital media.

He said that each and every journalist could earn sufficient livelihood by utilizing the online communication tools before uploading their contents.

He stressed for generating informative video contents.

He also spoke about how to deal with a broad spectrum of misinformation from everyday rumors to full disinformation campaigns.

Another speaker from Quetta, Saifullah Khan also addressed the event and delivered lecture on how to verify facts in digital journalism. He said that journalists should focus on avoiding plagiarism and explained how journalists could promote their contents on digital media with the help of modern skills like content management.

Related Topics

Islamabad Quetta Media Event From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 02 Netherlands Vs. UAE

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

10 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

10 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

19 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.