Training on 'Fact Checking and Digital Journalism' held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Two-day training on 'Fact Checking and Digital Journalism' was concluded here, to enable journalists to develop investigative contents using various online tools of verification and authentication.

The training was organized by Individualland (IL), Islamabad based non-government organization. About 20 journalists working in various media outlets participated in the training.

Programme Officer at IL Mushood Ali in his lecture highlighted the importance of idea, script, and secrets in digital media and informed the participants about the pros and cons of the digital media.

He said that each and every journalist could earn sufficient livelihood by utilizing the online communication tools before uploading their contents.

He stressed for generating informative video contents.

He also spoke about how to deal with a broad spectrum of misinformation from everyday rumors to full disinformation campaigns.

Another speaker from Quetta, Saifullah Khan also addressed the event and delivered lecture on how to verify facts in digital journalism. He said that journalists should focus on avoiding plagiarism and explained how journalists could promote their contents on digital media with the help of modern skills like content management.