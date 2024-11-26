Training On Fire Safety, First Aid Held For Students
Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The training team of Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat conducted a training session on fire safety and first aid for students of Government High school Sarai Naurang here on Tuesday.
According to the spokesman of Rescue 1122 said that the training was conducted under the supervision of the district emergency officer Jan Muhammad Afridi.
During the session, the students were educated through practical demonstrations regarding life-saving skills and how to act when they met emergencies like road mishaps.
The students were also trained on skills regarding choking management and CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) procedures besides providing first aid to the injured in case of road accidents and subsequently their safe shifting to nearby hospitals.
They were also enlightened as to how to control small and large-scale fire incidents.
The students were also trained about fire safety measures.
APP/slm
