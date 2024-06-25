Training On Food Safety Held For Sugar Mills’ Workers
Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) has organized a special training session for the workers of Chashma Sugar Mills.
The training session was conducted under the supervision of KPFS&HFA Assistant Director Dr Wasif Khan.
The trainers educated the food handlers about the principals of healthy food.
They also imparted training about the food safety from the time of Sugar’s production to delivery to consumer.
At the end, Assistant Director Dr Wasif Khan also distributed certificates among the participants. He advised them to ensure implementation of food safety rules during production of the commodity.
Later, the team also visited several shops and inspected edible items. They also issued licenses to various shopkeepers.
