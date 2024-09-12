Training On 'Gender Based Violence' Held For Courts Staff
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial academy (KPJA), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan, organized a 2-day Orientation Session on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) for Court Staff, in order to equip the participants with adequate knowledge and skills to better serve the GBV victims/survivors.
Twenty-five court staff members from the districts of Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Chitral, Khyber, Kurram and Kohat participated.
The inaugural ceremony was chaired by Jehanzeb Shinwari, Director General KPJA, as the chief guest.
Salma Zeb, Representative of UNDP Pakistan, Zia-Ur-Rehman, Dean Faculty, and faculty members of KPJA also attended the ceremony.
Jehanzeb Shinwari, DG, KPJA, welcomed the participants and expressed appreciation for the role of UNDP Pakistan and the Justice Sector.
He highlighted the importance of the training in terms of enhancing the working capacity of court staff.
He also interacted with the participants on the significance of their role in the delivery of Justice.
DG KPJA underscored the significance of court staff as the first point of contact for GBV victims/ survivors. He stressed the need for capacity building of the court staff for improved professional conduct in dealing with GBV victims/ survivors.
In the concluding ceremony, the class representative appreciated the efforts of the UNDP Pakistan and the Academy for arranging the training on the subject. The Director General of the Academy extended appreciation to the participants and to the entire team of UNDP and KPJA for their efforts for successful training.
He hoped that the participants would have gained valuable knowledge and skills required for better professional performance.
The concluding session culminated with the distribution of certificates to the participants, acknowledging their active engagement in the training session.
