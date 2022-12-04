UrduPoint.com

Training On "Harnessing Youth For Peace" In KUST Concluded

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Training on "Harnessing Youth for Peace" in KUST concluded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :A six-day training titled "Harnessing Youth for Peace" in universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa an initiative of Higher education Regulatory Authority (HERA), Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, supported by Community Resilience Activity–North (CRA-N), sponsored by U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by International Organization for Migration (IOM) was arranged at Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST).

Two-day training on Diversity Management and four-day training on Digital Citizenship and Leadership was organized at Auditorium KUST. The training was attended by 30 students of selected Newly Merged Districts including Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber and North Waziristan and 28 faculty members of the university.

The keynote speakers of trainings were Rashad Bukhari, Kayenat Hameed Khan and Mufti Asad Gul.

The trainers sensitized the audience to the need of gender quality in the merged districts; a significant number of females who participated in the session also demonstrated their ideas to eradicate oppression in domestic setups. Cultural and structural violence and best practices for peace and resolution of conflicts were also included. The sessions were carried out through extensive deliberations, learning activities, and sharing of thoughts, stories and experiences.

Aiman Munir from District Khyber shared her views as "I learned in this training about how to maintain neutrality and seek out to understand different perspectives. Being able to understand our differences and different perspectives in order to resolve our conflicts and live peacefully is a necessary part of being educated.

" During the training Aqal Nawaz from District Orakzai, shared his views as, "It was a great learning experience. Our community is mired with the social malaise we just discussed during the workshop. Discrimination and inequalities are daily part of life. Students must be exposed to multicultural environments and guided to deal with differences".

Almost all participants had agreed on the need of credit hour courses which should be developed for students to take in social sciences departments in particular and in other sciences as an additional course of study to teach and sensitize students about the issues related to diversity, prejudice, biases, discrimination and extremism.

The closing ceremony was graced by Prof. Dr. Sardar Khan Vice Chancellor, Dr. Yasir Kamal member HERA, Tahir Khan Program Manager and Tashfeen Zia Project Coordinator.

The Vice Chancellor in his speech emphasized the importance and need of organizing trainings for the youth on subject including tolerance, critical thinking, leadership and conflict resolution.

Dr. Yasir Kamal in his address highlighted that these training programs are an attempt to improve students' community resilience ability through digital citizenship and leadership training. He also added that by establishing synergies of collaboration between young students can result in an understanding of diversity, exchange of knowledge, networking and best practices in society.

The chief guest distributed certificates to the participants and shields among the best performers of the each session.

Related Topics

Resolution North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Exchange Education Young Kohat Citizenship Mufti All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

6 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

15 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

15 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

15 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.