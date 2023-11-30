Open Menu

Training on health facility assessment tools concluded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A two-day training session on health facility assessment tools, conducted in collaboration with World Bank's Human Capital Investment Project concluded here on Thursday.

The training was aimed at equipping the Health Foundation and the Independent Monitoring Unit's staff to outsource eight hospitals in the province. Dr. Adnan Taj, Managing Director (MD) Health Foundation, Dr. Asmatullah Khan, Director Health Foundation, Dr. Ikramullah Khan, Project Director Human Capital Investment, Dr. Ijaz Ahmed, Director IMU, and relevant staff attended the training session.

During the two-day training, Dr. Ikramullah Khan highlighted that training provided a foundation for the workforce to use established tools to assess basic infrastructure, medications, services, human resources, machinery, and medical equipment. This comprehensive evaluation ensures a detailed understanding of the private sector's readiness before entrusting hospitals to them.

Dr. Adnan Taj emphasized that training aims to enhance the capacity of both organizations' personnel for the effective implementation of public-private partnerships. He further explained that the training includes a baseline survey, allowing private institutions to assess the existing resources in government hospitals before taking over operational matters. This process ensures a thorough examination of private institutions against the available government facilities.

He said that eight hospitals in the province would be handed over to private institutions under a public-private partnership in the next three months. Tenders of These hospitals were announced three months ago through a tendering process, and in the coming three months, technical bids of eligible private institutions will undergo scrutiny. After the financial bids are compiled, these hospitals will once again come under the administration of private institutions, he added.

