Training On Leadership Traits For BISP Officers Conducted

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2024 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib Thursday emphasized the significance of leadership, stating that it encompasses vision, knowledge, skills, and traits.

He underscored the importance of integrity and humility, highlighting that integrity is the alignment between words and actions, and humility is essential in inspiring others.

While addressing the officers of grade 17 and 18 (BISP HQs and BISP field offices) in a training session at the Institute of Rural Management (IRM) today, Dr. Amjad Saqib reiterated that it is a collective dream and an apolitical program dedicated to serve 9.3 million poor families across Pakistan, regardless of caste, color, or creed.

He stressed that BISP stands as one of the nation's premier institutions, committed to uplifting marginalized communities.

The session aimed to enhance the leadership skills and capabilities of BISP officers in effectively serving the community.

Dr. Amjad Saqib shared his firsthand observations of extreme poverty among women beneficiaries during his visits from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to Sindh.

He urged the importance of serving these deserving individuals, equating it to an act of worship.

Addressing BISP employees, Dr. Amjad Saqib urged them to provide comprehensive assistance to needy women visiting BISP centers for registration or to receive their quarterly stipends. He underscored the importance of providing shelter, clean drinking water, and education on social and moral values, including environmental conservation and the significance of education for their children.

During the interactive session, Dr. Amjad Saqib engaged with participants, responding to their queries and concerns.

Participants expressed their appreciation for the training, noting its significant contribution to their personal and professional growth.

They described the training as fruitful, enhancing their fieldwork experience and grooming them both personally and professionally.

The training session reflects BISP's commitment to empowering its officers with the necessary skills and knowledge to better serve the community and fulfill its mission of poverty alleviation.

More Stories From Pakistan